Chris Evans, Alba Baptista spark frenzy over age gap after actress mistaken as 16

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista reignited discourse about their age difference following their recent red carpet appearance.

The couple exuded glamour at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday during first official appearance after tying the knot in September.

In a screenshot from a TikTok video from Vogue Taiwan making rounds on social media, the Warrior Nun actress was referred to as Evan’s “16-year-old wife” in a glaring typo.

“The newlyweds are here! ‘Captain America’ Chris Ivan [sic], with his 16-year-old wife, appeared sweetly after the Oscar party,” read the caption of the video featuring the pair on the Academy Awards’ red carpet.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, a user expressed shock over the information, writing: “chris what and his WHAT”.

Fans of the Knives Out star, 42, came in defense of the actor, clarifying the real age of Alba, which is 26.

A community note was also added below the original post, citing Wikipedia pages of Evans and Baptista, featuring their real ages.

The loved-up pair tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Boston in September after nearly two years of dating.