'The Late Show with David Letterman' director Jerry Foley dies at 68

Jerry Foley has produced and direct over 40 shows for The Late Show

Jerry Foley, the director of The Late Show with David Letterman serving from the 1995 until the end of its run, passed away at the age of 68.

According to Variety the brother of director James Foley breathed his last at the Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York.

Confirmed by a family friend the executive producer and director of the Live on Letterman succumbed following a ski accident in Vermont.

After the news ofthe legendary personality's demise was made public, the Directors Guild took to X to mourn his death.

"The Guild mourns the passing of Director Jerry Foley, whose 25 years on Late Show w/ David Letterman produced nearly 4,000 hours of iconic late-night TV," they penned.

Accompanied with two pictures of Foley, they concluded the note with his achievements, "His exceptional directing earned him 9 DGA Award noms & 24 Emmy nods."

Additionally, throughout his run at the online concert series webcast by CBS and Vevo, Foley catered to a wide array of talent under his directorial prowess including, Taylor Swift, Adele, The Black Keys, The Killers, and Tim McGraw.

The producer and director of over 40 Broadway performances for The Late Show, Foley, boasts a slew of accolades under his belt as highlighted by the Directors Guild of America.