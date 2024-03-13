Kate Middleton, Prince William's marriage truth laid bare amid split rumours

Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in 2011

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s relationship has been under scrutiny due to the former’s unexplained absence from the public for over the last two months.

However, royal author Omid Scobie, also known as mouthpiece for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, reassured that the Waleses’ nearly 15-year marriage is “solid”.

In his book Endgame, released in November, he wrote: "Sources said William's marriage to Kate remains solid. It's a partnership, an alliance, and a lifetime commitment", adding that the couple "work as a team" and William is "incredibly proud" of his wife.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson echoed similar sentiments for the Prince and Princess of Wales in an episode of Hello! Magazine’s A Right Royal Podcast earlier this year.

Noting that the "friendship" between Kate and William had helped them to go the distance, he added: "You only have to look at the way they look at each other to realise they are very much in love. And I think that she's a real asset to not only William but the Royal Family as a whole."

The royal couple dated for several years before tying the knot in 2011 in front of the whole world in Westminster Abbey.

They have since displayed a united front in public despite the alleged speculations about marital woes, perpetrated by the involvement of William with Marchioness Rose Hanbury.