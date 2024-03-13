'Mercy' starring Chris Pratt release trailer globally in 2025

Next year, Timur Bekmambetov's Mercy hopes to inject some oomph into the late summer box office.

On August 15, 2025, Amazon MGM Studios will open the sci-fi action-thriller in theatres across the country. The film stars Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson, who recently wrapped up filming Dune: Part Two. It is anticipated to have a worldwide release.

Based on a script by Marco van Belle, Pratt plays a detective shortly named Mercy who must establish his innocence in a society where capital crimes are on the rise after being accused of a heinous crime.

Veteran and accomplished producer Charles Roven, who is now busy enjoying his Oscar win for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, brought the movie to Amazon MGM.

The movie Mercy is being produced by Roven, in association with film producer Majd Nassif and SVP Robert Amidon of Atlas Entertainment, under Bekmambetov's BEL banner.

The filming for the movie is scheduled to begin this spring. Bekmambetov is a renowned action film director, known for his work on movies like the James McAvoy and Angelina Jolie thriller Wanted.

Following its $8.45 billion acquisition of MGM Studios by e-commerce behemoth Amazon, the newly renamed Amazon MGM Studios banner made a significant theatrical push, starting with the Ben Affleck-directed film Air.

Amazon was making it clear that it intended to take advantage of the financial prospects by releasing a film in theatres all over the world.

MGM is a film studio whose extensive catalogue includes the U.S. rights to the James Bond franchise.