Nicholas Galitzine invites Harry Styles to ‘The Idea of You’ premiere

Nicholas Galitzine invited Harry Styles to attend 'The Idea of You' premiere on the closing night of SXSW

Nicholas Galitzine who stars in the upcoming movie The Idea of You alongside Anne Hathaway, sent an invitation to Harry Styles to join the latter at the film premiere.



During a brief conversation with Variety at the Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party, the Purple Hearts star was asked whether the former One Direction heartthrob will grace the film premiere set to take place at South by Southwest on March 16.

The 29-year-old acting sensation initially played coy, saying, "I don’t know him personally."

However, he then faced the camera and addressed the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker, "Harry, if you’re in Austin Texas, in the next week come along and chill with Annie and I."

For the unversed, Galitzine is playing the role of an international popstar Hayes Campbell in the film scheduled to be released on May 2, on Amazon Prime.

When the first look of the impending movie was out, fans drew comparisons of Galitzine’s character to the Golden crooner from his One Direction days.

Meanwhile, during the recent chat with the outlet the Red, White and Royal Blue actor addressed the comparisons saying, "It’s funny because it’s not a comparison that I’ve ever made."

"But people really like to make it. Hayes Campbell, the man I’m playing, is very different character and we want him to exist in his own world," he cleared the air after denying such rumors.