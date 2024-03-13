Elton John's spouse fills in fans with major health update

According to reports, Sir Elton John is getting ready for a forthcoming knee operation.



David Furnish, Elton's spouse, revealed further information regarding the singer's health in a recent interview with The Sun.

At their Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party, David expressed optimism about the Rocket Man vocalist's recuperation by saying, "He's doing amazing."

Lifting the lid from his spouse’s current health status, he also mentioned, “He’s having another knee done in a couple of weeks and by the time the summer rolls around, he’ll have two brand new spanking knees.”

“I think you’ll see him breakdancing down the carpet next year,” he jokingly concluded.

For those unversed, Elton John is a British composer, singer, and pianist who was once known as Sir Elton Hercules John CH CBE. He has sold over 300 million records worldwide and has had a huge influence on American music.

In addition, he has received numerous honours, such as the coveted EGOT, five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, and many more.

The singer also founded the Elton John AIDS Foundation in 1922 with the goal of "becoming a powerful force in ending the AIDS epidemic."