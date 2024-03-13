Prince William attends Thomas Kingston’s Funeral without Kate Middleton

File Footage

Prince William can’t seem to avoid being there where his presence really matters, no matter what.



The Prince of Wales got out without the Princess to attend the funeral of Thomas Kingston, the late husband of his relative Lady Gabriella, just two days after Kate Middleton's Mother's Day U.K. photo was accused of being “manipulated.”

William met with Gabriella and her parents, the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent for the private service March 12, at Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace in London.

Even though Queen Camila and King Charles III expressed their sorrow at his passing, they did not attend the funeral.

The same day, Camila threw a banquet at Buckingham Palace, and Charles declared in February that he would be cutting back on his public appearances while receiving cancer treatment.

Williams appearance at the funeral follows the Princess’ Mother's Day photo controversy, with her picture with kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, shared on the official Prince and Princess of Wales' social media account was “killed” and pulled by agencies.

The action was done on the basis of allegations that the picture was “manipulated”.

However, the Princess cleared the matter.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," the 42-year-old admitted in a March 11 message on X, formerly Twitter. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."