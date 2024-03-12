Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester to star in another 'scandalous' show

Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester makes a comeback in The CW's Good Cop/Bad Cop

Gossip Girl’s Leighton Meester is making a comeback on The CW as the lead in an original series Good Cop/ Bad Cop.

The actress who played the infamous role of Blair Waldorf in the 2012 ‘scandalous’ series Gossip Girl, is returning to the channel with a rather professional role.

Meester is set to step in the shoes of Lou, a detective who works out of a small Pacific Northwest police force.

The actress will be seen trading a banter with her brother Henry, played by Luke Cook, who is also a detective.

Good Cop/Bad Cop will slightly fall in the same genre as Law & Order and One Chicago, sharing their procedural elements like vibrant characters, plot twists, and advanced detectives’ skills.

The series, that is said to be a combination of comedy and drama, is currently in the pipeline and is slated to premiere in 2025 on The CW as well as on The Roku Channel in the U.S. and Stan in Australia.

The new series is created by John Quaintance, who is known for his work on Reboot, Will & Grace and Workaholics.

Season 1 of the latter is set to have episodes, and production is scheduled to kick off this Spring in Queensland.