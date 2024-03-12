Kate Middleton looks angry in brand new photo with Prince William

Kate Middleton looks angry in brand new photo

Kate Middleton looked in tense in her new viral photo which was reportedly captured outside Windsor after her apology for Photoshop failure.

Princess Kate, in her brand new picture, appears in angry mood while sitting with William in the back seat of the vehicle, seemingly expressing her anger in silence.

Kate's head is turned in the image, so her face can not be clearly seen, but her gesture was revealing something wrong with the couple.

The Princess of Wales's mood was suggesting as she was hurt. Her evergreen smile was also away from her face.

It was Kate's first appearance since her admission of editing her and kids' latest photo, which was allegedly shared and taken by the Prince of Wales.

The photo indicates that everything is not good between Kate and William. It seems as the Princess is being forced to do something she does not want.

Princess Kate travelled to London with Prince William, but did not join him at Commonwealth Day service



Royal author Robert Jobson penned in his book The Making of a Modern Monarch that William could have "quite extreme mood swings, just as [his late mother Princess] Diana did,” Jobson wrote.



"She could be your best friend one minute and the next your worst enemy."

On the other hand, Buckingham Palace shared the future King's mesmerising photo with Queen Camilla minutes after her outing with Kate on Monday, sharing a giggle as the two led the royal family at a Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey.