Chris Hemsworth shares hilarious practice video for Oscars: Watch

Chris Hemsworth posted a hilarious video to Instagram of him and his wife, Elsa Pataky, rehearsing their Oscars 2024 presenting speech while in the car.



Before cutting to Hemsworth, who was evaluating his introduction for the Best Animated Short category, the opening scene of the short shows Pataky grasping the camera.

"This is behind the scenes," Pataky interrupts and Hemsworth follows with, "And the winner is Elsa Pataky."

"Congrats, bud! Congrats," continues Hemsworth. "She couldn't be here tonight, so I'm just going to take this opportunity to say she thanks me mostly for her performance and basically everything in her entire life. You're welcome, honey! Love you."

The Thor star captioned the clip, "A little Oscar's rehearsal with @elsapataky! congrats, love xo."

Chris Hemsworth was present at Sunday's ceremony, where he presented the Best Animated Short and Best Animated Feature winners with his Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga co-star Anya Taylor-Joy.

The movie revolves around Taylor-Joy's character, Furiosa, while Hemsworth plays the main villain.

When Hemsworth's casting in the film was announced, he expressed his excitement on Instagram, saying, "I'm pretty damn fired up to be a part of a franchise that meant the world to me as a kid growing up in Australia."

"Mad Max was the pinnacle and a huge reason why I got into the business of telling stories," wrote Hemsworth.