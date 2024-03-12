Omid Scobie accuses royal family of 'lying' about Princess Kate's health

Meghan Markle's 'mouthpiece' and journalist Omid Scobie accused the royal family of 'lying' about Kate Middleton's health after Princess's photo scandal.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the royal commentator claimed that the royal family has lost the trust of royal fans with Catherine's edited picture amid the rising fear of her health condition.

He wrote, "It’s fair to say that most photos released by the offices of public figures have been retouched in some way, so *if* this was an isolated incident then it would just be an unfortunate error."

Omid added, "But with the Palace’s long history of lying, covering up, and even issuing statements on behalf of family members without their permission (cc: Prince Harry), it’s becoming increasingly difficult for the public to believe a word (and now photo) they share."

At the end of his tweet, the writer shared that it seems impossible for King Charles and Prince William to gain back their admirer's trust at this point.

For the unversed, an official photo of the Princess of Wales smiling with her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, has been released on March 10.

Interestingly, it was Kate's first picture following her abdominal surgery and rising conspiracies about her medical condition.

However, AP issued a 'Kill Notification' due to suspected 'manipulation' upon closer examination of the shared photo.

Later on, a statement was released on the official social media pages of the Prince and Princess of Wales, seemingly written by Princess Kate.

The mother-of-three issued an apology on March 11, saying, "I do occasionally experiment with editing."