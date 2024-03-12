Carey Mulligan’s ‘proud’ husband shares cute unseen moment from Oscars 2024

Carey Mulligan’s husband Marcus Mumford swept his wife off her feet as the couple celebrated tjhe actress’ third Oscar nomination.



The pair had attended the ceremony held on Sunday at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, in which Mulligan, 38, was nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Felicia Montealegre in Maestro.

Following the ceremony, Mumford, 37, shared a clip of the carrying his wife throughout the hallways and she could not stop her giggles.

The clip was set to the tune of Oscar-nominated Ryan Gosling’s I’m Just Ken from the blockbuster movie, Barbie, implying that Mumford was the ‘Ken’ to Mulligan’s ‘Barbie.’

In the video, Mulligan was dressed in her Oscar dress, which was a black mermaid dress, a recreation of a 1951 Balenciaga design.

After sharing the video, Mumford also celebrated his wife’s achievement in an Instagram carousel on Monday.

“I’m proud of my wife,” he captioned the post, which he also shared on his Instagram Stories.

In the photos shared, Mumford is seen kissing his wife’s cheek as she beams for the camera. In other photos, Mumford can be seen lovingly gazing at Mulligans as she gets ready for the show.

The couple married in 2012 and share two daughters and one son.