Johnny Depp celebrates 'dear friend' Robert Downey Jr's first Oscar win

Johnny Depp gave a sweet shout-out to pal Robert Downey Jr. on his first Oscars win.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star took a trip down memory lane by sharing two photos of him and Downey from the 2011 Golden Globe Awards.

“Let’s try this again… congrats to my dear friend,” he wrote in the caption besides the images.

It comes after Depp's allegedly photoshopped himself alongside Downey in a photo from the Oscars in which the latter was originally standing beside his ex-girlfriend Sarah Jessica Parker.

The Edward Scissorhands star shortly deleted the photo.

The Iron Man star took home his first Academy Award as Best Supporting Actor during 96th iteration of the ceremony on Sunday for his role in Oppenheimer.

He had previously been nominated twice; Supporting Actor for his role in the 2008 comedy Tropic Thunder and a Best Actor nomination in 1993 for portraying movie legend Charlie Chaplin in 1992’s Chaplin.

During his acceptance speech, Robert extended his gratitude to director Christopher Nolan, producer Emma Thomas as well as his co-stars, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, and Matt Damon.

“I’d like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order,” the actor quipped.

“I’d like to thank my veterinarian — I meant wife — Susan Downey over there. She found me, a snarling rescue pet, and loved me back to life. That’s why I am here. Thank you.”