Michelle Yeoh explains why she seems 'confused' handing Oscar to Emma Stone

Michelle Yeoh is explaining why, at the 96th Academy Awards, she gave Jennifer Lawrence Emma Stone's Oscar statuette and was seen a bit 'confused.'



Before the Poor Things actress was announced the winner, each of the nominees for this year—Stone, Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Hüller, and Carey Mulligan—gave a brief speech.

The two-time Oscar winner informed the women that her custom Louis Vuitton gown had torn as she entered the platform before approaching Yeoh, who was clutching the statuette.

Yeoh approached Lawrence while still clutching the Oscar, and handed to Lawrence to present it to Stone. Afterwards, Stone murmured, "Thank you," to Lawrence and both shared a warm hug.

Following the exchange, viewers expressed their perplexity on social media, prompting Yeoh to address the matter in an Instagram post on Monday.

"Congratulations Emma!! I confused you, but I wanted to share that glorious moment of handing over Oscar to you together with your best friend Jennifer!! She reminded me of my Bae Jamie Lee Curtis always there for each other!!," wrote Yeoh.

Yeoh captioned her sentiments with the photo of Lawrence giving Stone the Oscar and beaming broadly.

In addition, Stone gave an accepting speech acknowledging her cast and crew members, but it didn't seem like the on-stage discussion was directed at her.

"The other night, I was panicking, as you can kind of see, happens a lot. That maybe something like this could happen, and [director] Yorgos [Lanthimos] said to me, 'Please take yourself out of it.' And he was right, because it's not about me. It's about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts. And that is the best part about making movies. It's all of us together," said Stone.