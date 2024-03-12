Recent events have ignited discussions surrounding the decision to allow Harry and Meghan to step back from their roles within the monarchy.



Amidst a backdrop of conspiracy theories and heightened scrutiny, recent missteps by the Palace communications team have only fueled further speculation.

Concerns over Kate's health and the state of her marriage have added to the chaos, prompting reflection on the handling of Harry and Meghan's departure.

The current turmoil has shed light on perceptions of the royal family's strategic capabilities, revealing potential weaknesses in their approach to preserving the Crown.

Critics argue that the decision to let them go has left the institution vulnerable, particularly considering their star power and ability to connect with Commonwealth nations.

Some suggest that retaining their presence within the Firm could have bolstered its ranks and mitigated current challenges.

Recent reports suggest that King Charles has been advocating for a streamlined monarchy, aiming to reduce the size and scope of the royal family.

However, this proposal has sparked debate and criticism, with some questioning the wisdom of further concentrating power and privilege within an already exclusive group.

