Kate Middleton becomes 'scapegoat' as King Charles, Prince William's strategy backfires

King Charles and Prince William have seemingly failed to handle Princess Kate's health scare as they are facing backlash for not sharing specific details about Catherine's health condition.



The Kensington Palace's latest move of sharing an edited picture of Princess of Wales has angered some royal commentators and fans, who are asking people not blame Kate for William's 'folly' as the photo was allegedly taken and shared by the Prince of Wales.

However, Catherine's daring statement to end the speculations about the picture amid photoshop saga has inspired her fans who are admiring the future queen to reveal the truth.

However, royal commentator Michael Cole has called the palace's move a "huge own goal" after the future Queen's Mother's Day picture with her children sparked widespread speculations, with some fearing "she's not well."



Journalist Cameron Walker called it Kate's 'innocent mistake', adding it 'damaged integrity of royals.'



Anti-monarchist group leader Graham Smith did not miss the opportunity to hit out at the royal couple, saying Princess Kate and Prince William risk losing the trust of Britons if they don’t make a change to their operation



The Republic CEO, on GB News, said the couple need to be more candid in how they pass on information to the public, with particular attention paid to photographs.

Smith thinks an apology is not enough, and the Waleses should think about how they operate in the future: "This has done a lot of damage. That has to stop, for their own benefit. Otherwise, nobody will believe what they put out from now on."

Kate, in her statement, said: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

However, Kate's die hard fans defended the Princess, with one urging the royal family to "stop making Kate a scapegoat."

Another feared: "It seems as the palace is trying to hide something big."

Meanwhile few others sent best wishes to Kate Middleton and the royal family at their difficult time without indulging into conspiracy theories.