'Barbenheimer' rage concludes as Oppenheimer nabs 7 Oscars

Oppenheimer snubs Barbie with seven awards at the 2024 Oscars

Oppenheimer concluded the night with seven Academy Awards, cleaning up at the Oscars and settling the debate with its competitor Barbie.

The film that revolved around the making of the atomic bomb dominated the night, winning awards in almost all categories, including Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Picture, leaving no room for Barbie.

However, Greta Gerwig’s film scored the biggest US box office opening and according to Box Office Mojo, Barbie made huge numbers compared to Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

In the opening weekend, Barbie collected a whopping $155 million at the box office, while the Christopher Nolan-directed film scored an impressive $80.5 million.

The ‘pink-themed’ film did well overseas, making over $182 million outside the U.S. compared to Oppenheimer’s $93.7 million.

However, Oppenheimer won the Barbenheimer contest by nabbing seven Oscars.

Margot Robbie, who played the spectacular lead in Barbie was snubbed at the Academy Awards as she was not nominated for Best Actress after her blockbuster performance in the movie.

According to fan theories, the Babylon actress donned a strapless black Versace outfit to "protest against the Academy…all black, no accessories, hair and makeup very neutral."