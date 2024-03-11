Emma Stone gives heartfelt shoutout to daughter with Taylor Swift lyrics

Emma Stone was visibly shocked to find that she won her second Oscar award, seven years after she won her first one for La La Land.



This year, Stone, 35, won Best Actress for Poor Things at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday as past winners Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lawrence, Sally Field and Jessica Lange presented the award.

While expressing her gratitude to her family in her acceptance speech, the actress also gave a cheeky nod to her longtime pal Taylor Swift.

“I know I have to wrap up, but I really just want to thank my family. My mom, my brother Spencer, my dad, my husband Dave [McCary], I love you so much.”

She continued, “And, most importantly, my daughter, who’s gonna be three in three days and has turned our lives technicolour. I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl.”

Stone quoted Swift’s Bigger Than the Whole Sky from her Grammy-winning album, Midnights.

Talking about her receiving the honour, Stone shared, “The other night, I was panicking, as you can kind of see, happens a lot. That maybe something like this could happen, and Yorgos said to me, ‘Please take yourself out of it.’”

“And he was right, because it’s not about me. It’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts. And that is the best part about making movies. It’s all of us together,” she continued.

“I am so deeply honoured to share this with every cast member, with every crew member, with every single person who poured their love and their care and their brilliance into the making of this film.”