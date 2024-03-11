Oscars 2024: Full winners list

The 96th annual Academy Awards were held in Los Angeles on Sunday
By Nola Miller
March 11, 2024
The 96th annual Academy Awards were unveiled at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Oppenheimer ended up leading the wins with seven awards after it led the 2024 Oscar nominations, with the film nabbing a total of 13 noms, followed by Poor Things with 11, Killers of the Flower Moon with 10 and Barbie with eight.
Cillian Murphy scored his first Oscar and Emma Stone nabbed the best actress award seven years after she won for La La Land.
Here are the 2024 Academy Awards winners:
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Directing
Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) (WINNER)
Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
Colman Domingo (Rustin)
Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) (WINNER)
Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Annette Bening (Nyad)
Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
Emma Stone (Poor Things) (WINNER)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) (WINNER)
Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
America Ferrera (Barbie)
Jodie Foster (Nyad)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) (WINNER)
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
American Fiction (Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson) (WINNER)
Barbie (Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach)
Oppenheimer (Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan)
Poor Things (Screenplay by Tony McNamara)
The Zone of Interest (Written by Jonathan Glazer)
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anatomy of a Fall (Screenplay by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari) (WINNER)
The Holdovers (Written by David Hemingson)
Maestro (Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer)
May December (Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik)
Past Lives (Written by Celine Song)
Best Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron (Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki) (WINNER)
Elemental (Peter Sohn and Denise Ream)
Nimona (Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary)