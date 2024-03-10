Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprise shooting victim's family in Texas

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought comfort and smiles to the bereaved household of the victim of Texas school shooting.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been in Texas since the beginning of this week, paid a surprise visit to the family of heroic teacher Irma Garcia of Robb Elementary School.

Her nephew John took to social media on Saturday to reveal that the couple turned up at their house and celebrated his mother’s birthday.

In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, the former actress could be seen holding a cake as the former royals stood in the kitchen surrounded by their family.

She began the countdown before everyone, including Harry, joined in to sing happy birthday.

John also shared a series of photos of the Sussexes hanging out and taking pictures with the late Irma’s family members on the social media platform.

John enthused about the experience in a conversation with Hello! magazine, saying, “It truly meant the world that Harry and Meghan showed up to visit the family, there were lots of tears of joy and heartfelt moments.”

“They were the kindest, most humble people ever, it was like having family and friends over, having an amazing time together,” he shared.

“They fit right in, we laughed a lot and shared intimate memories together.”

Garcia sacrificed herself in a bid to save young children from gunman who walked into the Texas school and began firing.

In a series of tragic events, her husband, Joe, died of a heart attack only two days later.