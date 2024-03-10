Gigi Hadid sports chic new look: See photos

Gigi Hadid, 28, has debuted a new chic hairstyle in a video shared on her Instagram.



In the video, her hairstylist, Chris McMillan, can be seen chopping inches off her wet hair while a grainy, 2000s-inspired clip is set to Loretta Lynn's 1963 track Act Naturally.

After the chop, Hadid can be seen teasing the updated look, wearing only a black bra and a simple face of makeup, as McMillan runs his hand along her new blunt cut.

In the caption, Hadid humorously stated "Dinner & a chop," and tagged McMillan and the videographer Alana O'Herlihy.

McMillan posted two images of Hadid flaunting her new hairstyle on his own Instagram grid.

“New cut for @gigihadid by me,” he wrote. “Loved collaborating with Gigi on this new cut."

McMillan also mentioned Laura Polko, a hairstylist who assisted in styling Hadid's new hairstyle for the pictures.

The model in the first photo sports a cream jumper over a bright yellow bikini top, accessorising with seashell jewellery to complete the beachy vibe. She is posing in front of a tree in the second picture, where she is dressed in a grey collared shirt.

“Can't wait to see the journey of styles the hairdressers working with this cut will do,” McMillan added.

Moreover, Hadid shared a few images of the completed style on her Instagram feed on Saturday, captioning it, "Sunshine & my new ‘do."



