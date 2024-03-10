Gigi Hadid sports chic new look: See photos

Gigi Hadid, 28, has debuted a new chic hairstyle in a video shared on her Instagram.
In the video, her hairstylist, Chris McMillan, can be seen chopping inches off her wet hair while a grainy, 2000s-inspired clip is set to Loretta Lynn's 1963 track Act Naturally.
After the chop, Hadid can be seen teasing the updated look, wearing only a black bra and a simple face of makeup, as McMillan runs his hand along her new blunt cut.
In the caption, Hadid humorously stated "Dinner & a chop," and tagged McMillan and the videographer Alana O'Herlihy.
McMillan posted two images of Hadid flaunting her new hairstyle on his own Instagram grid.
“New cut for @gigihadid by me,” he wrote. “Loved collaborating with Gigi on this new cut."
McMillan also mentioned Laura Polko, a hairstylist who assisted in styling Hadid's new hairstyle for the pictures.
The model in the first photo sports a cream jumper over a bright yellow bikini top, accessorising with seashell jewellery to complete the beachy vibe. She is posing in front of a tree in the second picture, where she is dressed in a grey collared shirt.
“Can't wait to see the journey of styles the hairdressers working with this cut will do,” McMillan added.
Moreover, Hadid shared a few images of the completed style on her Instagram feed on Saturday, captioning it, "Sunshine & my new ‘do."
Michael Keaton revealed he has seen a cut of upcoming Beetlejuice sequel
Prince Edward and wife Sophie sure of one thing about their royal positions
Bella Hadid and new boyfriend Adan Banuelos were spotted together in Texas
Lupito Nyong'o gets a 'kneading' from furry pal while reading book
The Princess of Wales shared an unseen photo with her children alongside her first statement since surgery
Lindsay Lohan and Ayesha Curry have previoulsy collaborated on several shows