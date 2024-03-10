Ramy Youssef to host 'SNL' with Travis Scott's special appearance

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings will hit the Netflix screens on March 23

Ramy Youseff will grace the studio 8H stage as Saturday Night Live host on March 30, with Travis Scott joining him as the night’s musical host.

According to Deadline, host Josh Brolin made the announcement in Saturday night’s episode, with Ariana Grande taking over as the performing artist.

The upcoming episode will mark Yousef’s first time hosting SNL.

He is currently busy promoting his new comedy special, Ramy Youssef: More Feelings, which will premiere on March 23 on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Scott hasn't got any new projects up his sleeves or is currently promoting any album.

However, the 32-year-old singer and rapper, who shares two kids, daughter Stormi and son Aire, with Kylie Jenner, has a wide array of hits .

Scott, who made his SNL debut as a musical host in 2018, could pull off an electrifying rendition of Sicko Mode, Butterfly Effect, Goosebumps and Antidote, to name a few, in the forthcoming episode.

Additionally, this season of NBC’s comedy sketch has included a slew of renowned names as hosts and guests, including Madame Web star Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Emma Stone, Jason Mamoa, Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, Timothee Chalamet, and Kate Bargatze.

The list of musical guests includes Justin Timberlake, Renee Rapp, Ice Spice, the Foo Fighters and Boygenius.