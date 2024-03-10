Lea Michele wishes 'happy anniversary' to husband Zandy Reich: 'Love you'

Lea Michele and her husband Zandy Reich are thinking back on a love-filled five years of togetherness.



The 37-year-old Funny Girl star celebrated the couple's fifth wedding anniversary on Saturday by posting a heartfelt message on Instagram that included a photo of herself and Reich at the TIME100 Gala in New York City the previous year.

Michele wrote, "5 years I love you Z," as the caption for the picture, which featured her next to her husband, who was dressed in a suit.

Michele uploaded a picture of Reich holding her and kissing her on Instagram Stories, along with a brief explanation of the milestone.

"Happy 5 year anniversary to the best husband and father," she wrote. "I love you so much Z."

Michele and Reich welcomed their son Ever Leo Reich on August 20, 2020. The couple tied the knot in Northern California on March 9, 2019.

Michele and Reich got married two years after they were first seen together romantically on a walk in New York City in 2017.

When they tied the knot, they told People magazine that they were thrilled to be married and grateful to have their friends and family there to celebrate with them.

"And most of all, we're so happy to spend the rest of our lives together," they added at the time.