Meghan Markle branded as ‘hypocrite’ after condemning postpartum bullying

Meghan expressed empathy for new mothers during the keynote speech

Critics slam Meghan Markle's recent feminist speech, alleging hypocritical behavior as she condemns postpartum bullying.

Meghan's advocacy for new mothers at the South by Southwest Festival in Texas is overshadowed by resurfaced excerpts from Prince Harry's memoir, where she reportedly tells Kate Middleton she had "baby brain."

Meghan expressed empathy for new mothers during the keynote speech along with journalist Katie Couric, actress Brooke Shields and diversity equity and inclusion consultant at Peoplism, Nancy Wang Yuen as Errin Haines, host of The Amendment podcast, hosted. She claimed it was a "really vulnerable time" that is "dizzying" and "messy" while claiming "there is obviously a lot of work to be done supporting moms."

However, Kate and Prince William reportedly felt she wasn't as sympathetic to Kate after her pregnancy.

According to a excerpt in Spare, Harry claims Meghan recalled a time in which she told Kate she had "baby brain" after giving birth to Prince Louie, which did not go down well with the Duchess of Wales.

"You talked about my hormones. We are not close enough for you to talk about my hormones!" Kate reportedly told her, demanding an apology. Harry recounted that Kate was so angry, she gripped the chair until her knuckles turned "white."

The Duke of Sussex claimed that William pointed at Meghan and told her that her "rude" comment was not appropriate in Britain. In response, Meghan told her brother-in-law to "take your finger out of my face."

This comes after Meghan appeared at SXSW Friday and advocated for new mums.

She emphasised the importance of representation and how "vulnerable" being a new mum is.

She then went on to praise Harry, who was sitting in the front row, while calling to protect new mothers.