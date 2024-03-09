Dakota Johnson upsets Madame Web producers over Marvel Flop remarks

Dakota Johnson has reportedly stirred controversy with Sony and the Madame Web team following her public criticisms of the Marvel movie amid its underwhelming box office performance.



Johnson is facing criticism from Sony and the Madame Web team for her remarks about the Marvel movie's performance, with accusations that she has been disparaging towards the production and unwilling to take responsibility.

According to an exclusive report from DailyMail, an insider revealed concerns within Sony regarding Johnson's comments and her handling of the film's disappointing results.

The insider claimed that while Dakota's co-star Sydney Sweeney's light-hearted jab about the movie on Saturday Night Live was tolerated, Johnson's repeated negative remarks were not.

The source emphasized that while it's acceptable for actors to joke about a film's performance, Johnson's continuous criticism and lack of accountability were not well-received.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress, portrays the lead character in the $80 million production, which faced severe criticism from both reviewers and audiences upon its release on Valentine's Day.

The film's domestic box office earnings have fallen short, totaling only $40 million thus far.

With one of the lowest superhero debut figures in recent memory, the movie grossed a mere $15.1 million during its opening weekend.