BLACKPINK's Jennie expresses excitement over 'close to heart' song

Blackpink's Jennie expresses excitement over new Collab single 'Slow Motion'

BLACKPINK's Jennie recently took to Instagram to announce the release of her Collab single Slow Motion alongside Matt Champion.

The K-pop idol took a moment to express excitement over the highly-anticipated track with the rapper.

She shared a series of pictures led by a photo where the South Korean rapper could be seen kicking back in the lounge with the Sugar singer.

The second slide featured the official video of the titular track. Meanwhile, the third photo appeared to showcase a masterpiece, referring to the genre of the track.

She captioned the post as: “Can’t believe this beautiful song is finally out. This one’s close to my heart and I’m so excited to share its message with you all.”

Offering an insight into her long journey while creating the song with the 29-year-old singer, the rapper revealed: “Matt and I worked on this song 3 years ago and I hope you guys enjoy it as we share a piece of ourselves.”

The song that released on Friday, March 8, garnered appreciation across the globe. Fans took to the comments section to celebrate the duo's collaboration.

One fan wrote: “The song's as pretty and beautiful as you jennie”

Another user exclaimed: “3 years ago? I guess YG is your biggest enemy, how could they not let such a great song come out???”

A third gushed: “You’re my escape from reality you know what you mean to meee.”