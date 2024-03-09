Prince Edward breaks silence on King Charles' health: 'Fingers crossed'

King Charles is 15 years older than Prince Edward

Prince Edward expressed hope and optimism while addressing his elder brother King Charles’ cancer during a recent outing.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the Duke of Edinburgh said, "We were all hugely grateful for the extraordinary support from everyone. I know he has been very touched by it all."

"He's doing well, we are keeping our fingers crossed that it all goes very well,” he added of the King.

King Charles is currently getting a treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer during his back and forth visit between London and Sandringham.

Buckingham Palace first went public with his diagnosis at the beginning of last month, only days after the monarch underwent a corrective procedure for his enlarged prostrate.

Prince Edward and his wife Princess Sophie continue to sincerely conduct their respective engagements in the wake of dire lack of working royals.

The pair recently visited Leeds for a joint royal engagement, where the duchess surprised the youngest son of the late Queen Elizabeth with a tribute ahead of his 60th birthday.

She described him as “the best of fathers,” “the most loving of husbands,” and all in all her “best friend” during her speech.