Ariana Grande finally opens up on ‘relationship,’ divorce with Dalton Gomez

File Footage

Ariana Grande has kept quiet about her divorce from Dalton Gomez and shocking new romance with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater for the past year, until opening up now.



The singer provides a glimpse into her two-year marriage with Dalton Gomez with her seventh album Eternal Sunshine.

The Thank U, Next hitmaker shares how her relationship sent her into therapy and crying to sleep every night.

Grande was resident in north London while writing the album, filming the two-part, movie adaptation of hit musical Wicked.

On the opening track Intro (End Of The World), Ariana sings, “How can I tell if I’m in the right relationship? Aren’t you really supposed to know that s**t? Then I had this interaction I have been thinking about for like five weeks.

Wonder if he is thinking about it too and smiling,” providing a glimpse into what may have gone in her marriage.

Somewhere in Bye, she sings, “Didn’t think you’d lose me. Now it’s just too late to choose me.”

Undoubtedly a divorce-themed album, instead of being filled with songs expressing animosity towards men, Eternal Sunshine feels like a journey through the stages of grief after losing a loved one.