King Charles may take 'most important' decision amid health scare

Harry shocked royal fans when he released his memoir as he hit out at his family

King Charles is believed to be planning his succession amid a health scare, with Prince Harry potentially being excluded if the monarch decides to step down early, according to an expert.

Diagnosed with cancer last month, the King's illness has prompted him to contemplate the future.

Royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror the succession planning centres around Prince William and warned Harry won't be told if his father steps down early.

"Harry will also be excluded if and when plans are made for Charles to step down early - Harry will be told only when the public is told because so far as the royal family is concerned, Harry is now just a member of the public who used to be a royal."

Tom told us: "Charles is also aware that, as future king, William is at the heart of the succession planning that is taking place right now – officials had assumed Charles would remain healthy at least into his mid-eighties before succession planning would need to begin but in fact it has now begun and indicates perhaps that Charles' cancer is more dangerous than we have been led to believe.

"Succession planning is highly secret and no one trusts Harry to be part of it for the simple reason that if he feels in any way slighted or not given what he feels he deserves he will run straight to the media."

Harry shocked royal fans when he released his memoir as he hit out at his family.

In the book, he opened up about his turbulent relationship with his brother Prince William and also hit out at his father. He also took aim at Queen Camilla and described her as a "wicked stepmother".

Tom's comments come after Harry admitted he hopes to reunite with the Royal Family. He also revealed he has more UK trips planned after paying a brief visit to his father last month.