Khloe Kardashian demands pay raise for The Kardashians: Here’s why

File Footage

Khloé Kardashian demands pay raise for Hulu’s The Kardashians as she feels running the entire show on her own.



A source spilled to the Star magazine, “Khloe feels like she carries the whole show and this award is proof of that,” with reference to the sixth Reality TV Star of the Year Award.

“She wants to be rewarded,” said an insider.

Explaining why she wants her salary to increase on the show, the source told the outlet, “It's not that she worried about money. It's a sign of respect."

The source mentioned that the reality hit family initially made $100 million deal, and said that they would all share the money equally.

However, years later, the insider claimed Khloe had changed her tune.

The source revealed that the women are “all equally invested in the show in different ways”.

Interestingly, Kris Jenner's third daughter didn’t seek a higher payday than her sisters or their momager, via RadarOnline.com.

Earlier, Kim Kardashian announced in a social media post to end Keeping Up With the Kardashians show at E! after 14 years.

She wrote, “Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years.”

Meanwhile, the famous family had made its debut on Hulu in 2022 for four seasons.