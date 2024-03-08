Kylie Jenner wants to protect 'innocent' Stormi from limelight: Here's why

File Footage

Kylie Jenner said she is responsible for protecting her children Stormi Webster, 6, and Aire Webster, 2, from the limelight.



In a conversation with The New York Times, the beauty mogul opened up about her duties as a mother.

During her interview, Kylie's daughter walked into the room to talk to her mom. However, the reality TV star asked the outlet to not quote her about their conversation.

The socialite said, "We can’t do that to her. She’s innocent."

She added, "She comes in here, and she doesn’t know we’re doing an interview and then she has these quotes out in the open and she’s 6 years old. It’s my responsibility to protect her."

Most recently, Kylie made it to the headlines as she made head-turning appearances at the Paris Fashion Week with her daughter.

Moreover, the successful entrepreneur often shared rare glimpses into her routine with her kids on social media.

For the unversed, Kylie shares Stormi and Aire with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.