Geri Halliwell's husband breaks silence on marital tensions after text scandal

file footage

Geri Halliwell’s husband Christian Horner refused to entertain further insight into his marriage woes after overcoming the text scandal.



Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Saudia Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah on Thursday, the F1 boss assured that he has the unbridled support of the Spice Girls alum.

He also called for an end to the “scrutiny” placed on his marriage following the couple’s awkward appearance in Bahrain earlier this month.

Describing the whole situation as a “very trying period,” Christian said: “It has been of great interest in different elements of the media for different reasons, [but] I think it’s time to draw a line under it.”

“I’m very fortunate that I have a beautiful family and a very supportive wife. And I’m the only one who has been named in this,” he continued.

“My wife has been phenomenally supportive through this, as has my family, but the intrusion on my family is now enough, and we need to move forward and focus on what we are here for.

“It is time now to focus on why we are here, which is to go Formula 1 racing,” the long-tenured team boss added.

Horner was cleared in investigation after a former female Red Bull employee accused him of workplace conduct and sending her inappropriate messages.

Following the verdict, nearly 200 high-level F1 executives and journalists received an explosive email containing private WhatsApp messages purporting to be between Horner and his accuser.