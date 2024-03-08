Steve Lawrence, ‘Go Away Little Girl’ singer, dies at 88

Steve Lawrence dies at 88

Steve Lawrence died at the age of 88, Thursday from complications related to Alzheimer’s disease.



The singer mainly got famous in the ’50s and ’60s by performing with his wife in the duo Steve and Eydie.

“My Dad was an inspiration to so many people. But, to me, he was just this charming, handsome, hysterically funny guy who sang a lot. Sometimes alone and sometimes with his insanely talented wife,” his son David Lawrence, who is also a composer and performer stated to Deadline.

“I am so lucky to have had him as a father and so proud to be his son,” he continued.

“My hope is that his contributions to the entertainment industry will be remembered for many years to come.”

Up until 2009, Lawrence travelled the globe performing alongside his wife, Eydie Gormé.

The Washington Post claims that she retired due to health issues. In 2013, she passed away at the age of 84.

In the meantime, Lawrence kept on touring until 2019, the year he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

The comic, actor and vocalist married Eydie in 1957, after meeting her on “The Tonight Show,” with Steve Allen.