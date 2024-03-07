Keke Palmer expresses her admiration for Jennifer Lopez

Keke Palmer reveals she loves Jennifer Lopez: Deets inside

Keke Palmer has recently expressed her admiration for Jennifer Lopez.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, Palmer said, “I love JLo.”

“I always loved her growing up, and then we became really cool on Hustlers,” remarked the 30-year-old.

The Nope actress told the outlet, “Jennifer is actually a personal person in my life that has always encouraged me and really always given me an opportunity to shine.”

Palmer revealed she made a cameo in Lopez’s new movie This Is Me…Now, explaining, “I was really just appreciative of that which allowed me to "do some fun improv.”

Sharing her views on her cameo, Palmer mentioned, “I was glad that people enjoyed it.”

“She really has [done it all] and I'm really proud of her for her career,” added the 30-year-old

Elsewhere in the interview, Palmer revealed she wanted to meet Jane Fonda.

“Jane Fonda is probably the person that I really wanted to meet the most,” she confessed.

Palmer further said, “There was a few people that I was like, ‘Dang, I wish I could have met them’ — Neil DeGrasse Tyson and stuff like that — but it was amazing.”

Earlier, Palmer praised Lopez on her social prior to the release of her movie on Amazon.

She wrote in the caption, “You continue to inspire me with your dynamic career. You have always told stories and this next chapter you’re sharing is one for the books.”

“As always I am learning not only from you as an artist and friend, but a woman and mother. Thank you for never giving up and for always thriving!!” she added.