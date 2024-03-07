Cancer-stricken King Charles makes big decision about Prince William, Harry's future

King Charles III, who has seemingly forgiven his younger brother Prince Andrew and allowed him to attend the royal events, has cleared on Prince William that he will have to make amends with Harry before taking the throne.

The cancer-stricken monarch has seemingly made up his mind to give another chance to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to the royal fold.

According to an insider, "the King has forgiven his younger son Harry and has set conditions for his return to the royal fold.

"The King has asked Harry to correct his path and stop hurling insult at the members of the royal family.

"The monarch has also ordered William to forget the past for a better tomorrow."



A former royal aide previously claimed: "The King is trying his best to bring the entire family on the same page during his reign. If he succeeds in his mission to make peace between Harry and William he will soon abdicate."



Richard Eden, in an edition of his Palace Confidential newsletter, wrote: "The King’s embrace of the Duke and Duchess of York shows that there is a way back for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The fact that Andrew was also with the working royals, for the second year running, shows that the King is determined to be a forgiving monarch."

Princess Kate's uncle has also leaked Prince William's secret plan, saying: "The Prince of Wales has an olive branch out for Harry and Meghan" to come back to the UK.