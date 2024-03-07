Jennifer Garner ‘knew’ Ben Affleck kept Jennifer Lopez’s love letters

Jennifer Garner may have been married to Ben Affleck for more than a decade but deep down she knew his feelings for Jennifer Lopez had never faded.

J.Lo and Affleck reunited 10 years after they first split, tying the knot in 2022 after rekindling their romance.

Lopez went on to release a documentary loosely based on her life in which she featured letters they had written for each other and Affleck had kept them safe the entire time.

An insider revealed to The Daily Mail that Garner was aware of the before they made an appearance in Lopez’s new film.

“Jennifer knew going into her marriage how Ben felt about J.Lo and it was not a secret,” the source said.”

The source also said that Affleck wanted his love letters away from the “outside worlds. “He is a romantic, and as much as he loved Jennifer, he never got over J.Lo.”

They continued, “Ben keeps his memories, whether it is from movies he worked on or family and relationship moments, he always has what the kids call ‘receipts.’”

Hence, “no one is surprised by this at all” including Garner. The insider said that Garner is “okay with it” and “J.Lo obviously loves it and everyone notices that all this was meant to be.”

Affleck and Garner “have their wonderful children and are both enjoying the relationships they have always wanted to be in,” the source said of their current dynamics.

“'They have a blended family and Jennifer happily moved on a long time ago with John and the four of them have spent time together on multiple occasions,” the source surmised.