King Charles warned of Prince Harry's UK return: 'Dream on'

Prince Harry was reportedly planning his return to the UK

Prince Harry is reportedly 'extremely content' living his life with Meghan Markle in California amid claims that he was planning to return to the UK.



According to royal author Christopher Anderson while speaking to Fox News Digital, the Duke of Sussex is not looking to go back to his home country any time soon despite his father battling cancer,

"For those who think Harry is seriously contemplating a move back into the royal fold, I have two words: dream on," Anderson said.

"He is extremely content with his life in California, and it’s not as if the royal family has shown the faintest interest in welcoming him home."

The author went on to elaborate that even if the Spare author wished to return to the royal fold, his older brother Prince William would not allow it even in the face of the Firm facing trouble over the lack of senior working royals.

"Even if Harry wanted to pitch in while his father, the king, is battling cancer and [his sister-in-law] Kate Middleton is temporarily out of commission, [his brother] Prince William won’t allow it, pure and simple," Andersen said.

"The situation remains the same: a royal game of chicken. Who will be the first to give in? At the moment, it’s a complete stalemate."