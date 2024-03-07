'White Collar' makes triumphant return to Netflix in April

Attention White Collar fans! Get ready to dust off your fedoras and brush up on your art forgery skills, because the beloved con-man drama is returning to Netflix this spring.



All six seasons of White Collar will be available to stream starting on April 1st, 2024. The series, which originally aired on USA Network from 2009 to 2014, follows the unlikely partnership between FBI agent Peter Burke (Tim DeKay) and reformed con artist Neal Caffrey (Matt Bomer).

The charismatic Neal agrees to help the FBI track down other white-collar criminals in exchange for a reduced sentence. Their partnership creates a thrilling dynamic, with Neal's street smarts and charm contrasting with Peter's by-the-book approach.

The series garnered a devoted fanbase thanks to its witty dialogue, engaging cases, and the undeniable chemistry between the two leads. News of the show's return to Netflix has sparked excitement online, with fans expressing their anticipation on social media.

Whether you're a longtime fan looking to revisit the series or a newcomer curious about the hype, White Collar promises a captivating blend of crime, drama, and a touch of humour. So mark your calendars for April 1st and prepare to be charmed by the world of con artists and the FBI.