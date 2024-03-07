Millie Bobby Brown declares to be ‘hardcore’ Taylor Swift fan

Millie Bobby Brown is a proud Swiftie and she is not afraid to show it.



The Stranger Things alum, 20, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and gushed over Taylor Swift as she declared what a ‘hardcore’ fan she is.

“I am like hardcore,” she announced. “Like, I know exactly where she is at all times kind of thing.”

Clarkson quipped in response that “some might call that a stalker,” and Brown played along, adding, “It’s like loosely based.”

“I love Taylor Swift,” she continued. “I went to the Eras Tour, and it was the most amazing experience. The fans there are the same as me. We love her that much.”

The Damsel actress also explained how she had been keeping track of the secret surprise songs Swift had been performing at every show to predict which ones she will do next.

“We have like a board, me and my sister, and we like to cross out the songs that she's done so we know which songs are left," she detailed, noting that it helps them figure out "what she's going to do next."

"When I went to my show, I went to Ohio. I flew there solely for Taylor, and she played Evermore, and I collapsed to the ground. It was pretty crazy, but it was an amazing experience," The Enola Holmes star gushed.

Brown has previously expressed her love for Swift in subtle ways. In fact, when she announced her engagement to fiancé Jake Bongiovi, she used lyrics from the song Lover.

"I've loved you three summers now, honey. I want 'em all [white heart emoji]," Brown wrote next to a photo of her wearing a diamond ring as she posed with Bongiovi on the beach.

Swift gave her nod of approval by liking the post.