Bruce Springsteen to headline Sea Hear Now music festival in September

Bruce Springsteen will take the stage on day 2 of Sea Hear Now



The Boss is returning to Asbury Park for another memorable performance.

On Tuesday, the Sea.Hear.Now music festival revealed its lineup, featuring Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band as one of the two headliners for the highly-anticipated festival on September 14 and 15 in New Jersey.

Springsteen – who is gearing up to release his Best of Bruce Springsteen greatest-hits album in April – tops the lineup alongside fellow headliner Noah Kahan.

The Glory Days artist will take the stage on Sunday – day 2 of the event – following Kahan’s performance on Saturday.



Springsteen and Kahan will join other amazing artists for the sixth iteration of the event, including The Black Crowes, The Revivalists, Kool and the Gand, Gaslight Anthem, 311 and Norah Jones.

Pre-sale for the tickets will begin on Thursday, 7 March at 10 am ET, which is the “best chance to secure tickets,” per their social media.

Otherwise, a general on-sale will start the same day – an hour later at 11 am, “if tickets remain.”