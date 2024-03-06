BTS' V leaves fans confused with latest announcement

BTS' V leaves fans confused with eerie short film for upcoming single 'FRI(END)S'

BTS’ V recently revealed his short film revolving around FRI(END)S.



FRI(END)S is V’s upcoming digital single and it is all set to release on March 15.

The short film features deviations on the title of the BTS member’s upcoming single.

The highly-anticipated song is set to be big on English lyrics, surrounding witty romance.

The video begins with an apple, followed by a set of balloons, cards, and crossword puzzles that showcases the art of ‘Friends,’ aiming at a wordplay.

Fans went absolutely gaga over the video, which was posted on BTS' official social media accounts, as they poured in love for the K-pop idol.

The comments section was flooded with their heartfelt notes.

A user wrote: "Very good to see you back".

Another fan gushed: "Beautiful" topping it off with multiple hearts.

"Gonna be a masterpiece," a third added.

Others expressed confusion over the concept as they struggled to decode the mystery behind the upcoming project.

"The concept is so pretty but wdym by end," a user expressed in the comments.

"THE WAY HE MADE SURE TO PUT THE WORD "END " EVERYWHERE.. LIKE FR WHO BROKE HIS HEART!!????" a second user wondered.

The BTS member is currently enlisted in the military, serving his mandatory service period, which ranges from 18 to 21 months of service.