Lisa sends tempratures soaring at Paris Fashion Week: In photos

BLACKPINK Lisa captures hearts with her look during Paris Fashion Week

Lisa recently made a statement as an esteemed guest at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2024 show during the Paris Fashion Week.

The K-pop idol was spotted sporting an elegant long coat with embellished with colorful embroidery. The artist paired it with leather shorts and thigh-high stockings.

Lisa quickly gained popularity for her look.

As soon as the pictures and videos of the global sensation went viral, fans took to various social media platforms to admire her look.

One fan gushed over her look, noting: “This is too hot, Lisa is a real fashion icon.”

Another user commented: “THE MOST POWERFULL WOMEN IN FASHION.”

A third user wrote: “QUEEN LISA IS BACK LISA X LOUIS VUITTON”

Speaking of Lisa as the "ultimate queen" of K-pop, another fan wrote: "The Queen Lisa back to PFW."

On the work front, Blackpink will be kicking off its highly-anticipated tour in August 2024.

It will be considered as the band’s once-in-a-lifetime event.