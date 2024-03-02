King Charles dream to see Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet shattered

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's return to the UK to meet their grandfather King Charles seems to be hanging in the balance after their dad Prince Harry's latest defeat in UK court against Home Office over security arrangements.



King Charles's dream to see Harry and Meghan's kids, Archie and Lilibet, has seemingly been shattered after harry lost the legal battle as he feels unsafe bringing his family to the UK without the security he demands from the Home Office.

The Duke has vowed to appeal the decision but the defeat will make it less likely that his family will accompany him on trips to the UK.



Harry, who did not bring Meghan and their children with him on his most recent visit to Clarence House to see his cancer-stricken dad, spoke of his plan to return to the UK for 2024 during a latest TV interview with Good Morning America.

The Duchess has not visited the UK since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022.

Documents from his High Court battle with the Home Office revealed that Prince Harry believed he and his family face a greater security risk than his mother Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997 as her driver was fleeing paparazzi, due to "racism and extremism".



The court documents also revealed that Meghan and Harry were recklessly endangered during a 2023 car chase they dubbed as "near catastrophic", according to a senior New York Police Department (NYPD) officer.



A victory for the Duke of Sussex in his appeal could result in him feeling more comfortable bringing his wife and children with him to the UK.