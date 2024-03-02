Prince William fears Meghan's return to UK could deteriorate Kate's health

Prince William reacts to Meghan Markle's possible return to UK

Prince William reportedly fears that Meghan Markle's UK return could cause serious tension for Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Sussex, who's expected to return to the UK to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, may added to Catherine's worries as William and Kate allegedly think Meghan leaked private details about the royal family to media.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales have lost their trust in Harry and Meghan and they believe the Sussexes' return to the UK could cause further damages to the Firm and the members of the royal family," a source close to Kensington Palace has clamed.



They added, "William fears Meghan's any new stunt could deteriorate Kate's health."

It emerged after royal biographer Angela Levin claimed that Meghan is expected to travel to the UK in May, adding her return will overshadow Kate's return to the royal duties as it could coincide with Kate's recovery.



The Sussex and Wales's reconciliation does not seem to happen any time soon as it's also being claimed that William's former aide allegedly played a crucial role in Meghan and Harry's exit from the royal family.

However Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's UK return hangs in the balance after Harry lost High Court battle against the Home Office over his security arrangements in the UK last week.



The Duke previously claimed that he feels unsafe bringing his wife and their two children into to the country.