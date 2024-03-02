Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned of new 'battle'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have been advised to focus on Hollywood career

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are making headlines for their possible return to the UK, have been issued new warnings ahead of their "next battle".



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex won't be welcomed back to the royal family after their bombshell accusations, according to a royal expert.

The California-based couple have been urged to "roll up their sleeves" and start working as their return to the the Firm has been "completely ruled out".



Royal author Valentine Low, however, said a royal reunion would be impossible after the couples explosive Netflix docuseries, in which Harry detailed the breakdown of his relationship with his brother Prince William and took aim at his dad. The Duke then released his debut memoir Spare in which he called Queen Camilla a "villain".

PR expert Ryan McCormick advised Meghan and Harry to focus on their Hollywood career as they are currently "low on fuel".



Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, Ryan said: "At this point, I think Harry and Meghan are low on fuel when it comes to creating content that will garner a lot of attention. Despite rumoured reports about various projects in the works, until another one of their TV series or books is released, we won't be able to accurately gauge how the public feels about them."



"If the duo is not fulfilling royal duties or building their brand, I would imagine they would likely spend their time at US country clubs mingling with elite power brokers. If Meghan and Harry truly wished to see their careers and reputations soar in the US, I would recommend they roll up their sleeves and start writing and producing noteworthy films and TV series."



"If Harry took on a dramatic role in a prominent show and received critical praise, it would open a lot of new doors for him." He concluded: "Meghan and Harry need to do more things to prolong public interest. Hopefully they'll use their downtime towards this."