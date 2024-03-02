Prince Harry, Meghan receive new 'titles' amid feud with William and Kate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received brand new titles from former royal aide amid their feud with Prince William and Kate Middleton.



Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell has given brutal nicknames to Harry and Meghan for their stunts in the US, branding the Sussexes as "Ginge and Whinge".



Burrell - who served Harry and William's mom for 11 years, with him also serving as footman to the late Queen Elizabeth - has now weighed in on the Duke and his move to step down as a senior working royal, as well as the decisions he has made since moving to the US.

Burrell, speaking with GB News, said: "I think quite frankly the British public are sick and tired of 'Ginge and Whinge' and wish they would stay in America because if you stayed there, you wouldn't have to suffer the indignity of coming to Britain."



He made the comments while discussing Harry's legal challenge's verdict and announcement to appeal it.

Blasting Harry's move against the UK Home office, Burrell said he feels the Duke of Sussex "is full of his own self-importance", adding that he believes he has an "inflated ego".

He went on: "It's egotistical of him to think that he was in a greater risk than his mother."

Burrell slammed Harry's claims that the decision regarding his security was done "without his knowledge".

"It is quite frankly wrong. It's once again one of Harry's truths and why should the British taxpayer put the bill for the security of an American celebrity visiting Britain. Can I just remind you that Harry chose to leave the Royal Family, it was his decision.

"I think that it's an arrogant position to think that he is so important, he wanted to leave the Royal Family."