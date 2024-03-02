King Charles spoils Prince William's major plan

King Charles finally reacts to abdication rumours

Cancer-stricken King Charles III has showed off his intelligence and brilliant leadership skills with a smart move to put abdication rumours to rest amid health crisis.

The 75-year-old monarch's new military position, which previously held by her late mother Queen Elizabeth II, has cleared the air about his future on the throne.



The monarch has been appointed as the new Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Welsh Regiment of the British Army.

The big announcement came on St. David’s Day, the patron saint of Wales, which is sentimental as Charles was first appointed as the honorary colonel for the Royal Regiment of Wales at age 20.

"HM The King has been pleased to take on the role of Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Welsh regiment, in succession to the late Queen who held this role with great affection for 16 years," said the statement.



It added: "It is especially dear to HM The King as his first military appointment as Prince of Wales was as Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Regiment of Wales, a position he held for 37 years before their amalgamation in 2006."

The move suggests as the King has no intentions to give up the crown to his eldest son Prince William as he's taking more key duties to carry out as the monarch.

King Charles, who was officially crowned along with his wife Queen Camilla in May 2023, has faced growing calls to pass the throne to his eldest son William.



The abdication of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and Charles cancer diagnosis have prompted British media to discuss whether he will step down, paving the way for King William and Queen Catherine.



However, King's new military's designation indicates he will serve his people as monarch till the last drop of his blood.