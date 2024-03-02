Netizens observe 'interesting' shift in Royal Family at memorial service

Prince Andrew was observed seated five seats away from Queen Camilla

Netizens have noticed a noteworthy change within the Royal Family during a memorial service on Tuesday.

Prince Andrew was observed seated in the front row of King Constantine's Service of Thanksgiving just five seats away from Queen Camilla.

The Duke of York arrived at St George's Chapel alongside his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and eldest daughter Princess Beatrice along with her husband Edoardo for memorial service.

The Princess of York is not a working member of the Royal Family and does not take on public duties on behalf of the monarchy, however, the princess still supports a variety of charities.

This week, Beatrice marked Student Mental Health Week by meeting students and discussing mental health.

Beatrice's parents, Andrew and Fergie, have been making more appearances with the Royal Family in recent months, including on Christmas Day in Sandringham.

Sarah Ferguson last appeared with the Royal Family on the festive day in 1991, over 30 years ago before her outing in 2023.

A royal source said this week: "Prince Andrew and the Yorks are firmly back in the fold".

As King Charles continues to undergo treatment for his cancer, Princess Beatrice may be required to cover an engagement for the monarch.

King Charles has five Counsellors of State who act as his contingency plan in case of emergency and are expected to cover for the monarch should he be unavailable to undertake royal duties.

Counsellors of State are appointed from the next four adults in the Royal Family's line of succession who are over the age of 21.

The current five are Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice.