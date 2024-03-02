Meghan Markle to have ‘strict rules’ to meet royals upon UK return

Meghan Markle’s return to the UK may be uncertain, however, if she were to come back, there are certain restrictions she has to follow.

The former Suits actress is reportedly not comfortable to return to the UK given his past experience living with the Royal Family. However, she will be coming alongside her husband Prince Harry, if he makes his comeback.

Over her return, the Duchess of Sussex will be restricted to meet only certain royals, per royal expert Jennie Bond.

“They could be confined, I think, to meetings with [King] Charles and perhaps [Princesses] Eugenie and Beatrice,” Bond told New Magazine.

She added that the “rest of the family would have to think hard about the implications of meeting Harry and Meghan.”

The royal rift between the royal family, especially Prince William and Kate Middleton, with the Sussexes got worse after Prince Harry released his explosive memoir, Spare. In the memoir, Harry had detailed a physical altercation in which William attacked him.

Hence, when Harry and Meghan return, many senior members would be forced to show their “loyalty” to the future king and queen, suggested Bond.

The update comes after Harry lost his legal battled against the Home Office to get his security protection in the UK. Now, it remains unclear if the Sussexes will still plan their return.