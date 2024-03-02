Meghan Markle issued warning over her possible return to UK

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been advised to halt her expected UK visit due to her 'negative' image among the royal fans.



For the unversed, there are speculations that the Duchess of Sussex would join her husband Prince Harry for a short London trip to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in May.

Now, in conversation with Express.co.uk, PR expert Lynn Carratt claimed that it would not be a great idea for Meghan to move back to the UK.

The expert said, "I don't think she'd personally be happy. She struggled living in the UK prior to Mexgit, I think being part of the British monarchy was out of her comfort zone."

Lynn added that the former working royal's "popularity in America is much greater than in the UK."

"Currently, Public opinion of the Duchess of Sussex in Britain has fallen to an all-time low, according to a YouGov survey. Those with a negative view of Meghan made up 68 percent," Lynn explained.

The PR guru believes that the public often "dislikes the hypocrisy of her showing off her privileged life while trying to resonate and relate to those less fortunate than her."

Lynn urged Meghan to change the public's perception of her by making the right moves, which would help "increase her popularity."